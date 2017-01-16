Franklin County area police log A Greencastle woman is expected to recover after Greencastle Police said she was struck by a vehicle. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iENnec At about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 1999 Chevy Cavalier south on South Antrim Way when a woman, identified as Evalina "Billie" Alexander, walked into the road.

