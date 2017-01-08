Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log A Chambersburg man faces theft charges for stealing several hundred dollars from a relative in December. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i7ffHQ Chambersburg Police Department filed the charges against Duaine R. Glessner, 47, this month after he failed to contact the relative and make arrangements to pay the money back, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC