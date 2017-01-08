Franklin County area police log A Chambersburg man faces theft charges for stealing several hundred dollars from a relative in December. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i7ffHQ Chambersburg Police Department filed the charges against Duaine R. Glessner, 47, this month after he failed to contact the relative and make arrangements to pay the money back, according to a police report.

