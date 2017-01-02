Franklin County area police log

Franklin County area police log

Monday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Franklin County area police log GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - A Chambersburg man has been charged with the 2013 rape of a Guilford Township woman. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hKUXUm Adrian Bautista Velasco, 31, was identified as the suspect in the three-year-old case on Dec. 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

