Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - A Chambersburg man has been charged with the 2013 rape of a Guilford Township woman. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hKUXUm Adrian Bautista Velasco, 31, was identified as the suspect in the three-year-old case on Dec. 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.
