Former deputy charged in bar fight enters ARDa

Former deputy charged in bar fight enters ARD program A former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy has entered an accelerated rehabilitation program, in place of a plea. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2it8gck CARLISLE - A former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy is entering the accelerated rehabilitation diversion program, enabling him to have charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct by fighting dismissed.

