Former deputy charged in bar fight enters ARDa

Former deputy charged in bar fight enters ARD program A former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy has entered an accelerated rehabilitation program, in place of a plea. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2it8gck CARLISLE - A former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy is entering the accelerated rehabilitation diversion program, enabling him to have charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct by fighting dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.