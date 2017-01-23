Council president, local businessman square off in primary
Council president, local businessman square off in primary Businessman, developer Larry Lahr challenges Council president for First Ward seat Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kl3wn6 CHAMBERSBURG - Local land developer and engineering consultant Larry Lahr will challenge Borough Council President Allen Coffman for the First Ward council seat in May's Republican primary election. Lahr, a lifelong Chambersburg resident and land planning and design consultant, is seeking the seat that Coffman has held for the last 23 years.
