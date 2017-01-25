Council approves proposal to roll bac...

Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalka

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalk requirement Borough Council has approved a staff proposal to draft a Borough-wide "holistic" sidewalk plan Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ktylGc An example of a proposed map that would show properties in Chambersburg and where sidewalks are needed, or not needed. CHAMBERSBURG - Borough council is moving forward with a proposal that rolls back a policy requiring that sidewalks be installed in all neighborhoods, heeding residents' concerns that they are being forced to pay for sidewalks where they are not needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) 23 hr officer bob 23
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Tue Sweater Guy 4
Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house Jan 22 Adventurist 1
egor Vincent martz Jan 21 fulton County pa 2
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Jan 19 Susieq 101
news just in about inauguration Jan 14 Adventurist 1
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC