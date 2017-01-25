Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalka
Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalk requirement Borough Council has approved a staff proposal to draft a Borough-wide "holistic" sidewalk plan Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ktylGc An example of a proposed map that would show properties in Chambersburg and where sidewalks are needed, or not needed. CHAMBERSBURG - Borough council is moving forward with a proposal that rolls back a policy requiring that sidewalks be installed in all neighborhoods, heeding residents' concerns that they are being forced to pay for sidewalks where they are not needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|officer bob
|23
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Sweater Guy
|4
|Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house
|Jan 22
|Adventurist
|1
|egor Vincent martz
|Jan 21
|fulton County pa
|2
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|news just in about inauguration
|Jan 14
|Adventurist
|1
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC