Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalka

Council approves proposal to roll back sidewalk requirement Borough Council has approved a staff proposal to draft a Borough-wide "holistic" sidewalk plan Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ktylGc An example of a proposed map that would show properties in Chambersburg and where sidewalks are needed, or not needed. CHAMBERSBURG - Borough council is moving forward with a proposal that rolls back a policy requiring that sidewalks be installed in all neighborhoods, heeding residents' concerns that they are being forced to pay for sidewalks where they are not needed.

