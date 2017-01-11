Church hosting 3-part 'drug free' pro...

Church hosting 3-part 'drug free' program fora

Church hosting 3-part 'drug free' program for youth, young adults Waynesboro Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Drug and Alcohol Awareness Program over next 3 Saturdays Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2im1jcR WAYNESBORO - The Waynesboro Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Drug and Alcohol Awareness Program, a three-part series specifically designed to give Christ-centered answers and help to older children and young adults ages 10 to 25. Sessions will take place over three consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, during normal School Sabbath time, at the church, 1 State Hill Road . Each session will last about an hour and a half.

