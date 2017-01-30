Chambersburg soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting student
A Chambersburg Area High School soccer coach was arrested, after he was accused of having sex with a juvenile student. Department of Agriculture inspectors found pink residue, food that should have been thrown out, and mouse droppings in the latest round of i Climate change is real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Precourt
|1,134
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|officer bob
|23
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Jan 24
|Sweater Guy
|4
|Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house
|Jan 22
|Adventurist
|1
|egor Vincent martz
|Jan 21
|fulton County pa
|2
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|news just in about inauguration
|Jan 14
|Adventurist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC