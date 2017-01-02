Chambersburg man facing charges for S...

Chambersburg man facing charges for September sexual assault

Adrian Velasco, 31, is now facing charges after information received by police allowed them to identify him as the actor. On September 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Sollenberger Dr. for a reported sexual assault.

