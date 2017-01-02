Chambersburg man facing charges for September sexual assault
Adrian Velasco, 31, is now facing charges after information received by police allowed them to identify him as the actor. On September 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Sollenberger Dr. for a reported sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Mon
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Sun
|Davenport
|9
|lamoss
|Sun
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Sat
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC