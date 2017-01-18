Chambersburg grant falls short Money will be used to help fund projects to improve pedestrian movement in downtown area Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jAhlRF Part of a $500,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant will be used to fund projects that will make it easier for pedestrians to get around town. CHAMBERSBURG - Borough council has had to fine-tune a project that will make it easier for both pedestrians and bicyclists to get around the downtown area, as a result of a shortfall of almost a quarter of a million dollars in a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.