Chambersburg Church of the Brethren welcomes newa
The Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, located at the corner of Fourth and Liberty Streets, welcomes Joel Nogle as their new Senior Pastor beginning at the start of 2017. Pastor Nogle was called by a congregational vote in early September of 2016.
