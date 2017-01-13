Births, November 2016

Stephanie Nichole Hoffman and Darrell Franklin Wallace, Jr., Chambersburg, had a daughter, Jahnell Nichole Wallace, at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 1, 2016, in Chambersburg Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.75 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.