Births, November 2016
Stephanie Nichole Hoffman and Darrell Franklin Wallace, Jr., Chambersburg, had a daughter, Jahnell Nichole Wallace, at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 1, 2016, in Chambersburg Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.75 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
