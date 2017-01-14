A 911 dispatcher said there had been few, if any, weather-related calls in York County as of 8:30 p.m. As ice skims York, advisory remains in effect A 911 dispatcher said there had been few, if any, weather-related calls in York County as of 8:30 p.m. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ixWZY9 The winter storm system that is coating parts of the central U.S. in a dangerous mixture of heavy ice, sleet and snow skirted Central Pennsylvania for the most part on Saturday. As temperatures fell below freezing early in the evening, the heaviest precipitation stayed largely to the south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.