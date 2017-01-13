A tale of two libraries, expanding

A tale of two libraries, expanding

A tale of two libraries, expanding Coyle Free Library and Shippensburg libraries undertake expansion projects Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jFqyoD CHAMBERSBURG - Projects to expand both the physical space and services at the region's two major libraries are moving forward, with both Coyle Free Library and Shippensburg Library expecting to move into expanded facilities in 2017.

