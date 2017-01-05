38th annual community MLK memorial service isa

The Annual Chambersburg Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg. 38th annual community MLK memorial service is Jan. 15 The Annual Chambersburg Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.