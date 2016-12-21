Vote on New Jersey's best food
Does Jon Stewart know about this? DeLorenzo's is opening in Pennsylvania. Yes, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies which for years called Trenton's Chambersburg neighborhood home but then moved operations to Robbinsville is opening another location in Bucks County, PA.
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent eugene martz
|39 min
|martz
|2
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
|Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Poppy
|69
|Arresting hillary clinton
|Nov '16
|GenPatton
|2
|Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car
|Oct '16
|Steve Gratman
|4
