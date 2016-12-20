Two midstate chiropractors charged wi...

Two midstate chiropractors charged with defrauding insurance companies of $150K

Tuesday Dec 20

The arrests of Joshua M. Rosinski and Joseph P. Brady Jr. followed an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Section HARRISBURG - Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer today announced the arrests of two midstate-area chiropractors accused of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded insurance companies out of approximately $150,000. Joshua M. Rosinski, 37, and Joseph P. Brady Jr., 44, were arrested following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Section.

