Post offices see busiest day of the year The United States Postal Service will handle more than 15 million pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and Christmas Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i8moor The U.S. Post Office Chambersburg was packed with people mailing Christmas cards and gifts on Monday, December 19, 2016. Monday was considered the busiest mailing and shipping day for holiday packages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.