Poloce: Man suspected of DUI with toddlers in car
Poloce: Man suspected of DUI with toddlers in car A Chambersburg man is charged after police say he drove carelessly and smelled of alcohol. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hCQH9t CHAMBERSBURG -- A Chambersburg man was charged with driving under the influence after police said he was driving carelessly with two toddlers in the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|14 hr
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|20 hr
|Davenport
|9
|lamoss
|Sun
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Sat
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC