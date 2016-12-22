Mother, son celebrate holidays with random actsa
A trip to the grocery store usually includes activities like buying milk, deciding between wheat bread and white bread or purchasing stamps. However, for 6-year-old Connor Brindle, his trips to the store involve handing out flowers and taping popcorn on Redbox dispensers and quarters on kids' toy machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent eugene martz
|16 hr
|martz
|2
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
|Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Poppy
|69
|Arresting hillary clinton
|Nov '16
|GenPatton
|2
|Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car
|Oct '16
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC