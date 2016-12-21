Millennials don't know what this is
PROCTER & Gamble's once popular ultra-soft Downy brand is facing a stiff reality: millennials don't use fabric softener. As a result, sales of Downy have fallen 26 per cent between 2007 and 2015, pushing the entire US liquid softener category down 15 per cent, according to Euromonitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent eugene martz
|38 min
|martz
|2
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
|Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Poppy
|69
|Arresting hillary clinton
|Nov '16
|GenPatton
|2
|Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car
|Oct '16
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC