Man with suspended license 'gives up' aftera

Man with suspended license 'gives up' after chase, police say A Chambersburg man is in court Tuesday after high speed police chase. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hCSRWh CHAMBERSBURG -- A Chambersburg man who is due in court Tuesday is accused of leading police on a high speed chase Christmas Day while he had a suspended license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.