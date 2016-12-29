Man charged in connection with heroin...

Man charged in connection with heroin-overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Man charged in connection with heroin-overdose death A Chambersburg man was charged in connection with a heroin overdose-related death, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iJtShJ According to the report, authorities arrested Shaffer on Dec. 29 after a two-month long criminal investigation into the heroin overdose-related death of Lori Wassil on Oct. 23 on Macintosh Way in Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 6
vincent eugene martz Dec 24 martz 2
News 9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11) Dec 12 KaitlynSocks 39
News Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10) Dec 11 Llg34 12
Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12) Nov '16 Poppy 69
Arresting hillary clinton Nov '16 GenPatton 2
News Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car Oct '16 Steve Gratman 4
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC