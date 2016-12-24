Light show gives families holiday memories

The display, which includes over 15,000 LED lights, 10 extension cords throughout the yard, a 20-foot tall tree and a projector that shows a video of a Santa Claus through a window, takes a whopping two to three days to set up. The lights, which blink different colors and move in time with the music played on a local radio station to songs like Frozen's "Let it Go," Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," "Christmas Vacation," and a holiday medley, take about one to two hours to program per one minute of audio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.