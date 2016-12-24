Light show gives families holiday memories
The display, which includes over 15,000 LED lights, 10 extension cords throughout the yard, a 20-foot tall tree and a projector that shows a video of a Santa Claus through a window, takes a whopping two to three days to set up. The lights, which blink different colors and move in time with the music played on a local radio station to songs like Frozen's "Let it Go," Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," "Christmas Vacation," and a holiday medley, take about one to two hours to program per one minute of audio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|5 hr
|Steve Gratman
|3
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
|Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Poppy
|69
|Arresting hillary clinton
|Nov '16
|GenPatton
|2
|Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car
|Oct '16
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC