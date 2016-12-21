Institute to partner with Wilson College

Institute to partner with Wilson College

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Students at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, will have the opportunity to take part in conservation-specific courses through Front Royal's Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute due to a gift from a mutual donor and alumnus of Wilson College. Those who take part will be able to do so free of charge, with a scholarship-like structure.

