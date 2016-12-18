Franklin County police log A Chambersburg man who refused to leave Chambersburg Hospital Friday has been arrested and charged with public drunkenness. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hX2795 James Michael Smith Jr., 40, was arrested by Chambersburg police after they located him in the Chambersburg Hospital parking lot walking toward his vehicle.

