Chambersburg police are looking for the driver of a Ford truck who rear-ended a car the morning of Dec. Franklin County area police log CHAMBERSBURG - Chambersburg police are looking for the driver of a Ford truck who rear-ended a car the morning of Dec. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hnCj4y CHAMBERSBURG - Chambersburg police are looking for the driver of a Ford truck who rear-ended a car the morning of Dec. 22, stopped and admitted blame for the crash, wished the other driver a Merry Christmas, then drove away without providing his information to the person he had rear-ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.