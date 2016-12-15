A 17-year-old woman is accused of pushing and shoving a 36-year-old woman several times, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Franklin County Area Police Log GREENE TOWNSHIP- A 17-year-old woman is accused of pushing and shoving a 36-year-old woman several times, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.