County, school district OK Chambersburg tax breaks Franklin County and school district endorse another round of a tax abatements to encourage investment in Chambersburg. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i7eY90 The future home of the Franklin County Visitors Center, 15 S. Main St., Chambersburg, could qualify for tax breaks on improvements that increase the assessed value of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.