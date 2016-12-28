Chambersburg man's vast antique vehiclea
A unique local collection of antique cars, farm equipment, bicycles, motorcycles & a half-track are up for sale on Jan. 2. Chambersburg man's vast antique vehicle collection up for auction A unique local collection of antique cars, farm equipment, bicycles, motorcycles & a half-track are up for sale on Jan. 2. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hueEiX Auctioneer Clayton Armstrong, 610 Fifth Avenue, Chambersburg, is preparing to auction items, including the 1940s model German Half track, pictured, from the estate of Richard Bowman. Buyers from as far away as Europe and California have registered for the auction of vehicles that the late Richard Bowman accumulated over his lifetime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
|Christian music only on schoolbus (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Poppy
|69
|Arresting hillary clinton
|Nov '16
|GenPatton
|2
|Police: Woman drove drunk with child in the car
|Oct '16
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC