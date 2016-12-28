Chambersburg man's vast antique vehiclea

A unique local collection of antique cars, farm equipment, bicycles, motorcycles & a half-track are up for sale on Jan. 2. Chambersburg man's vast antique vehicle collection up for auction A unique local collection of antique cars, farm equipment, bicycles, motorcycles & a half-track are up for sale on Jan. 2. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hueEiX Auctioneer Clayton Armstrong, 610 Fifth Avenue, Chambersburg, is preparing to auction items, including the 1940s model German Half track, pictured, from the estate of Richard Bowman. Buyers from as far away as Europe and California have registered for the auction of vehicles that the late Richard Bowman accumulated over his lifetime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.