Chambersburg man charged in heroin overdose related death
The Chambersburg Police Department has arrested Keyon Dirrel Shaffer for one Count of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death. The arrest came after a two month criminal investigation into the heroin overdose related death of Lori Wassil, which occurred at the end of October on Macintosh Way in Chambersburg.
