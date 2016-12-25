Chambersburg fire fighters raise $1,800 for MDA
Members of the Greater Chambersburg Area Fire Fighters Association Local 1813 raised $1,800 for during their annual Fill the Boot campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases.
