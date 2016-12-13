Annual Christmas Bird Count is Dec. 17 This year is the 57th count in the Chambersburg area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hLsOtr FRANKLIN COUNTY - The juncos, red-breasted nuthatches and white-crowned sparrows are back, so that means the Christmas Bird Count is just around the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.