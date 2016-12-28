Accused shooter back in jail after charges refiled A man is back in jail after police refiled attempted murder charges against him earlier this month. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iFoZGt Chambersburg Police accused Drew Jamar Carter on charges of attempted homicide and other related assault charges for an August 6 incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.