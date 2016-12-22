3 in court after being stopped with drugs, loadeda

Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2il1Vwu CHAMBERSBURG - Three people are due in court Tuesday, accused of leading police on a high speed chase while in possession of PCP, narcotics and a loaded gun. Dominic Roosevelt Robinson , 27, and Saeed Abdul Woodall , 22, both from DC and Donna Marie Deluca , 34, from Hagerstown, Maryland, are each charged with at least 10 counts of offenses related to the chase and possession of drugs.

