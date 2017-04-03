Wes: More dry weather tomorrow, then ...

Wes: More dry weather tomorrow, then a First Alert for rain/storms on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

We will continue to enjoy picture-perfect spring weather this afternoon! At last check, temperatures were in the comfortable 70s and I'm expecting lows mainly in the 50s overnight. Places like Cullman, Gadsden, and Centre will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr 1 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr 1 Tina 1,171
Local girls Mar 25 Terael 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Mar 23 Mikey 5
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Feb '17 Cher 10
Daily colors Feb '17 Charlie 1
todays colors at color code (Oct '14) Feb '17 Charlie 12
See all Centre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centre Forum Now

Centre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Centre, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC