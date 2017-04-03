Wes: More dry weather tomorrow, then a First Alert for rain/storms on Monday
We will continue to enjoy picture-perfect spring weather this afternoon! At last check, temperatures were in the comfortable 70s and I'm expecting lows mainly in the 50s overnight. Places like Cullman, Gadsden, and Centre will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning.
Centre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Tina
|2
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Tina
|1,171
|Local girls
|Mar 25
|Terael
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Mar 23
|Mikey
|5
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Cher
|10
|Daily colors
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
|todays colors at color code (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|12
