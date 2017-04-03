U.S. Supreme Court denies appeal of A...

U.S. Supreme Court denies appeal of Alabama Death Row inmate, convicted in 1998 slaying in Centre

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Alabama Live

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by an Alabama Death Row inmate who was convicted in the 1998 murder and robbery of a man outside a bank in Centre. Gavin had filed a request for certiorari - or review - to the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 22, 2016 after losing an appeal before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Centre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr 1 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr 1 Tina 1,171
Local girls Mar 25 Terael 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Mar 23 Mikey 5
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Feb '17 Cher 10
Daily colors Feb '17 Charlie 1
todays colors at color code (Oct '14) Feb '17 Charlie 12
See all Centre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Centre Forum Now

Centre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Centre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Centre, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC