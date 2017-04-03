U.S. Supreme Court denies appeal of Alabama Death Row inmate, convicted in 1998 slaying in Centre
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by an Alabama Death Row inmate who was convicted in the 1998 murder and robbery of a man outside a bank in Centre. Gavin had filed a request for certiorari - or review - to the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 22, 2016 after losing an appeal before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
