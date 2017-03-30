Two pedestrians killed walking down rural road Wednesday morning
Timothy Claude Brannon, 50, of Centre and Natasha Leigh Young, 27, of Piedmont were hit and killed by a 1990 GMC driven by James Waldrop, 48, of Centre. on Cherokee County Road 22, four miles east of Centre.
