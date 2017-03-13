Strong to severe storms likely today ...

Strong to severe storms likely today in Alabama

Wednesday Mar 1

Forecasters were watching what they call a "volatile" situation evolve as a line of strong to severe storms advances toward Alabama on Wednesday morning. The risk of the worst weather continued to trend northward early in the day, but most of the state is still under some sort of storm risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center .

Centre, AL

