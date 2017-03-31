Quorum Health Corporation Completes S...

Quorum Health Corporation Completes Sale of Hospital in Centre, Alabama

Quorum Health Corporation has completed the transaction for the divestiture of Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama. The effective date of the transaction will be as of 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2017.

