$2500 reward in bald eagle killing in Alabama near Georgia
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot and killed a bald eagle in Alabama near the Georgia state line. Agency spokesman Phil Kloer says the eagle's body was found Monday in a farm field in Cherokee County, about eight miles from Centre, near Weiss Lake.
