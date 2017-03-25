$2500 reward in bald eagle killing in...

$2500 reward in bald eagle killing in Alabama near Georgia

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot and killed a bald eagle in Alabama near the Georgia state line. Agency spokesman Phil Kloer says the eagle's body was found Monday in a farm field in Cherokee County, about eight miles from Centre, near Weiss Lake.

Centre, AL

