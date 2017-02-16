Wayback Burgers, Wingstop coming to retail project in Huntsville
Two new-to-Huntsville restaurants offering wings and hamburgers will debut this year on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares. Crunkleton: Commercial Real Estate Group said Wingstop and Wayback Burgers will open in the Waddell Plaza retail development on 6290 University Drive.
