Wayback Burgers, Wingstop coming to retail project in Huntsville

Two new-to-Huntsville restaurants offering wings and hamburgers will debut this year on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares. Crunkleton: Commercial Real Estate Group said Wingstop and Wayback Burgers will open in the Waddell Plaza retail development on 6290 University Drive.

