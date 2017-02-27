Former SNF workers charged with negle...

Former SNF workers charged with neglect after resident bitten by ants

Three former members of the nursing staff at an Alabama skilled nursing facility were indicted last week on charges that their neglect of a resident contributed to her sustaining nearly 100 ant bites. Michele Curry, a licensed practical nurse, along with Kacey Allen and Shawna Rogers, both certified nursing assistants, were arrested on Friday .

