Former SNF workers charged with neglect after resident bitten by ants
Three former members of the nursing staff at an Alabama skilled nursing facility were indicted last week on charges that their neglect of a resident contributed to her sustaining nearly 100 ant bites. Michele Curry, a licensed practical nurse, along with Kacey Allen and Shawna Rogers, both certified nursing assistants, were arrested on Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Centre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Feb 23
|Cher
|1,166
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|Daily colors
|Feb 6
|Charlie
|1
|todays colors at color code (Oct '14)
|Feb 6
|Charlie
|12
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|3
|New DeKalb County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Meme
|3
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Centre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC