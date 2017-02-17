Couple saved from house fire, arrested for drug activity
A Cedar Bluff couple are in jail today after they were pulled alive from a fire at their house, where investigators say they discovered drugs. Michael Shawn Barger, 62, and Juliette Renee Barger, 47, face charges of first degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child.
