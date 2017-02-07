Ag-Pro Companies Grows to 47 Locations
Ag-Pro today announced it has completed the acquisition of 9 John Deere dealership locations across north Alabama and north Georgia. Seven of these locations previously operated under the name "Snead Ag" and many have been in operation for over 50 years.
