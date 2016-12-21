Jill: Tracking an Arctic front that is set to arrive tomorrow morning
Clouds sure are stubborn to break today and the only sunshine so far has been northeast around Gadsden, Anniston, Heflin and Centre. All eyes are on the Arctic air mass that's in Missouri and will be heading our way for tomorrow.
