4 people killed in Cherokee Co. crash identified, one person still missing
The Cherokee County Coroner has released the names of those who died after an SUV drove off a boat landing at Leesburg Landing, west of Centre. Robert Harden, Christie Hobson, Dale Steven Kenner and Cheryl Hobson died just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
