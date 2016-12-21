4 dead, 1 missing after vehicle drive...

4 dead, 1 missing after vehicle drives off boat landing in Cherokee County

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident after a vehicle drove off a boat landing at Leesburg Landing, west of Centre. The Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton confirms four people died and crews are searching for one more person.

