4 dead, 1 missing after vehicle drives off boat landing in Cherokee County
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident after a vehicle drove off a boat landing at Leesburg Landing, west of Centre. The Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton confirms four people died and crews are searching for one more person.
