Young ballet dancers prepare for prestigious ballet school

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 1 - In this photo taken on Friday, June 23, 2017, Delanie Hill, 14, left, waits with fellow cast members to begin a rehearsal for the upcoming Southwest Washington Dance Center Spring Recital at the Corbet Theatre in Centralia, Wash. less ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 1 - In this photo taken on Friday, June 23, 2017, Delanie Hill, 14, left, waits with fellow cast members to begin a rehearsal for the upcoming Southwest Washington Dance Center ... more ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 1 - In this photo taken on Friday, June 23, 2017, Delanie Hill, 14, center, dances in a rehearsal for the upcoming Southwest Washington Dance Center Spring Recital at the Corbet Theatre in Centralia, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.