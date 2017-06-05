Washington resort responds to accusation of bedbug infestation
The Great Wolf Lodge, a resort featuring an indoor water park in Centralia, Washington, responded last week after a guest claimed her daughter had been bitten "hundreds" of times by bedbugs while staying at the hotel. Bedbugs at hotels are nothing new, but for some reason, the Facebook post that spurred the response, featuring pictures of the damage wrought by the bugs, was shared nearly 20,000 times.
